Nawaz to appear in accountability court today, face indictment proceeding

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif has arrived Islamabad to appear in accountability court for indictment proceedings in three NAB references.

After his arrival at Islamabad, former PM held a consultative meeting with senior leaders and lawyers to discuss the prevailing issue regarding his appearance in the accountability court.

According to details, former Prime Minister has decided to appear in accountability court where he would be indicted in NAB references today. However, his children Husan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar have not come from London to appear in court to face the graft cases. Former PM and his family members had been summoned to the court with regards to three corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the last hearing, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir ordered to indict Nawaz and issued bailable arrest warrants for his absent family members, including daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar as they failed to appear in court despite two summons.

The accountability court may issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz’s children and son-in-law for skipping the proceedings for the third consecutive time.

Talking to media, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Sharif’s children are busy looking after their mother (Kulsoom Nawaz) and unlikely to appear in the accountability court. The court should have given more time for indictment, he added.

It is to mention here that former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone three successful surgeries for throat cancer in London and her condition is stated to be stable.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif, as Prime Minister on July 28 in the Panama Papers case and ordered the NAB to file references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the light of the Joint Investigation Team’s report.

Finance Minister Dar has already been indicted in the reference against him for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.