Nawaz wants brother as long-term successor, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother Shahbaz Sharif as successor in a speech to his party, and said on Saturday he would like close ally Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim prime minister.

“I have quit my office, so someone has to take it, and after a lot of consultations… Shahbaz Sharif is nominated,” Sharif said.

He criticised the Supreme Court verdict that disqualified him as premier for not declaring a source of income.

Shahbaz Sharif is the chief minister of the Punjab and cannot become prime minister until he wins a parliamentary by-election.

Abbasi, 58, is seen as a staunch Sharif loyalist and was minister for petroleum in his last cabinet.

Considered highly intelligent and a long-time loyalist of Nawaz Sharif,the 58-year-old Abbasi will act as a placeholder for the Sharif dynasty.

He is due to be rubber stamped by in a parliamentary vote as prime minister until Sharif´s younger brother Shahbaz, a provincial minister, can be elected to the national assembly and take over the leadership.

Abbasi was appointed oil minister when Nawaz Sharif won his third election in 2013.

Educated in the US at George Washington University, he was born in Karachi but is a member of the National Assembly from Murree — a hill station that is a favourite holiday destination for Sharif.

Abbasi worked in the US and Saudi Arabia as an electrical engineer before joining politics after his father, a minister in General Zia ul-Haq´s government, was killed when an ammunition dump exploded in Rawalpindi in 1988.

Abbasi has been elected six times as a member of the National Assembly since then, and has previously served as minister for commerce and defence production.

He was the chairman of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from 1997 to 1999, until General Pervez Musharraf overthrew Sharif´s second government.

Abbasi was arrested after the coup and imprisoned for two years before being released.

In 2003, he setup a private airline Air Blue, the country´s most successful private airline and challenger to PIA