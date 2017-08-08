Nawaz?s rally to be provided foolproof security: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that government would provide foolproof security to the rally of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore, he was talking to Muneeb Farooqi host of Geo News Program ‘Aapas Ki Baat’.

Talking to Muneeb Farooqi host of Geo News Program ‘Aapas Ki Baat’, minister said that PML-N leaders have decided in the consultative meeting that Nawaz Sharif would travel to Lahore via GT Road, adding that travel through GT road does not mean to put pressure on anyone.

He further said that no corruption has been proved against former Prime Minister in PanamaLeaks.

The minister said that all national institutions are effectively working under the present government, adding that the country’s enemies are hatching conspiracies to halt and destabilize the development process initiated by the PML-N government.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had introduced the politics of agitation and chaos in the country.

He said the concerned authorities should take notice of Sheikh Rasheed’s irresponsible statement. The minister termed Sheikh Rasheed as a self-made spokesman of the institutions.