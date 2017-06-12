Nehal Hashmi expelled from PML-N over threatening speech

ISLMABAD: The PML-N has expelled Nehal Hashmi over his controversial speech in which he had threatened those ‘questioning Nawaz Sharif and his family’ in an indirect reference to Panama JIT members.

The PML-N’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee headed by Senator Raja Zafar Ul Haq recommended that he be expelled as he violated the party’s discipline through his speech and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved the recommendation.

Read more: Video: Nehal Hashmi openly warns those making Sharif family accountable