New cabinet to be sworn in on Friday

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to members of the new cabinet on Friday, according to Geo News, a week after the Supreme Court sent Nawaz Sharif packing.

Sources said Ishaq Dar would continue his job as Finance Minister but the ruling party has decided to induct Khawaja Muhammad Asif as Foreign Minister, Ahsan Iqbal as Interior Minister and Khurram Dastgir as Defence. Dar.

The PML-N has decided to expand the federal cabinet and include five new faces from the South Punjab and smaller provinces, it has been reliably learnt.

It was finalized in the party meeting chaired by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Governor House Murree Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif directed the core committee to induct more ministers from the South Punjab in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PM Abbasi will prepare a list of probables and then get it approved from the former PM.

Wednesday’s top level huddle of ruling party was attended by PML-N stalwarts including CM Shahbaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Nisar, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Mushahidullah Khan and others.