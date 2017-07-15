New monsoon spell hits Karachi

KARACHI: Light and moderate rain lashed parts of Karachi late on Friday night and early Saturday morning after the second spell of monsoon entered the metropolis.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rains for the port city besides entire Sindh and Balochistan region till Tuesday.

The downpour starting from Gulshan-e-Hadeed wrapped Shah Latif Town, Quaidabad, Malir, Model Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Federal. B Area, Liaquatabad, Surjani Town, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulburg, North Nazimabad, Lesbela, Garden, Pak Colony, Site area, Saddar, I.I Chundrigar road, Burns Road, Tower and other adjacent localities.

Many low-lying areas were inundated with rain water. Massive traffic jam was also witnessed due to rain causing difficulties for the commuters.

The Met Office says Karachi will receive light rain today, however from onwards heavy rain will be recorded till Tuesday.