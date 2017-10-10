Newly appointed Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi meets Army Chief, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Naval Chief, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters and GHQ Rawalpindi, separately.

Chairman JCSC felicitated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy.

General Zubair commended the professionalism and commitment of Pakistan Navy and lauded their performance in maritime security as well as war against terrorism.

Separately, Admiral Zafar Abbasi visited GHQ and called on the Army Chief.

Matters of professional interest were discussed.

COAS congratulated Admiral Zafar on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, CNS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for martyrs of Pakistan.