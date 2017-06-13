News of Maryam Nawaz?s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family?s spox

ISLAMABAD: The news of Maryam Nawaz’s, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, traveling abroad is misleading, a spokesman for the Sharif Family said late on Monday night.

The spokesman strongly condemned the news of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad.

He said that spreading misleading news against the Sharif family was an evidence of opponents’ confusion.

Earlier, the scope of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been extended to the family of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and even to many distant relatives of the Sharifs as the JIT has identified 45 companies directly or indirectly owned by them and has sought their complete record from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).