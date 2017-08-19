NFC award be announced in line with Balochistan?s backwardness: Sirajul Haq

QUETTA: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded that the National Finance Commission Award (NFC) for Balochistan should be announced in line with its backwardness and unemployment.

Merely announcements had been made for Balochistan and these had never been matreialised, the JI chief said while addressing the National Conference here on Saturday.

He said that the terrorism had led to increase in number of orphans and widows.

Terrorism could not be eliminated completely in Balochistan. People are forced to buy water through tanker mafia at exorbitant rates – Rs20,000 per tanker – in Quetta, he said.

The JI chief said that local tribes should be taken on board to eliminate terrorism in the province.