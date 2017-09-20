Nisar criticises Pakistan foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday took an exception to Pakistani diplomats for failing to take necessary steps ahead of the declaration of BRICS which named militant groups allegedly based in Pakistan as a regional security concern.

He said the last meeting of BRICS, an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which took place in China adopted a resolution against Pakistan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the BRICS meeting was not something that happened suddenly, adding that India was preparing for the conference for a long time.

“Meeting took place in friendly country China, but our diplomats kept sleeping. “ Enemy became successful… what are our diplomats good for? ”.

He lamented that a drone attack took place in Pakistan the day the country’s day prime minister held a meeting with US Ambassador.

The former interior minister said there was not even a usual condemnation of the attack from the foreign office.

“Drone attacks are violation of our independence and sovereignty, and unacceptable,” he said.

He said Pakistan has more enemies in the world and less friends.