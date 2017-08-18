Nisar hits back at Pervaiz Rashid for 'passing the buck' to interior ministry, establishment

ISLAMABAD: Former interior on Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday hit back at Pervaiz Rashid after the former information minister targeted him in a veiled criticism during a TV interview.

Pervaiz Rashid, who lost his job over the Dawn Leaks controversy, invited ire of his former cabinet colleague by commenting that decisions were taken against the government in the presence of it own Interior Minister, without naming Nisar Ali Khan.

Rashid blamed what he said a ghost of former military dictator Pervaiz Musharraf for Nawaz Sharif’s ouster.

Hitting back at Pervaiz Rashid, a spokesman for Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said such people were obsessed with the Interior Ministry and the interior minister and passing the buck to the interior ministry and the establishment.

“Such people should have explained what help they were expecting from Interior Ministry,” said the spokesman.

He said the six-member committee that decided the Dawn leaks issue comprised one member of the Interior Ministry while five of them were either under federal or provincial governments.

“They should advise government to make the Dawn leaks report public, If they are so innocent,” the spokesman said.

Without naming Pervaiz Rashid, the spokesman said in a statement:“They should have courage to openly explain about conspiracy. They should have the courage instead of talking in riddles”.