Nisar: I will make interior ministry?s performance public, reason for not joining cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan addressing a presser has said he would put the interior ministry’s record spanning just over four years and the reason for not joining the cabinet before public.

“I would also clear any misgivings,” Nisar told media in a much-hyped press conference here.

I am not used to self praise, he said.

Law and order is a provincial subject but whenever a mishap is occurred the interior ministry is blamed. However, every one is ready to take credit for a good work.

He said the the interior ministry has no executive authority.