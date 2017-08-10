Nisar says back pain kept him away from ex-PM?s homecoming rally

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that his back pain had kept him away from the hamecoming rally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Mian Sahab had himself recommended me to have rest,” Nisar Ali Khan told his colleagues during the National Assembly session here.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former interior minister also did not arrive at the Punjab House, the starting point of the homecoming rally, to see the former prime minister off.

Talking to parliamentarians, Nisar said that lack of interest of government officials was not sending a good message.

“We have to play our part to keep the assembly sessions running,” he added.

Later, the National Assembly session was postponed till August 17 due to lack of the necessary number of lawmakers for holding the session.