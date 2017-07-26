Nisar says will approach S.A, UK over use of their soil by terrorists against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: DG Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday briefed Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan over recent arrests of suspects associated with terror networks based in South Africa and the UK.

A spokesman for the interior ministry said that the DG Rangers had contacted the federal minister over phone and gave him briefing over the recent arrests of target killers.

The interior minister voiced concern over the use of South African and British soil by terrorists for carrying out terrorism in Karachi.

Nisar directed the DG Rangers to send a detailed reference to his ministry. In light of the reference the matter along with solid evidence would be taken up with the governments of the two countries.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman for Sindh Rangers addressing a presser said that two target killers of MQM-London involved in the killings of two people in Orangi Town area on July 17 have been arrested.

Col Qaiser said that Muhammad Rahim and Muhammad Danish had been in contact through social media with the MQM-L’s setup in South Africa.

Weapons used in the killings of two people in Orangi Town area have also been recovered from the accused, he added.

The target killers were conveyed a message from South Africa via Whatsapp. The MQM-L founder also commended the accused for successfully carrying out the task.

The spokesman said that the suspects had been transferred a reward of Rs50,000 through a bank account from South Africa. The arrested target killers had also been involved in doing wall chalking in favour of MQM-L chief.

The accused had told the investigators names of MQM-L chief, Nadeem Nusrat, Qamar Teddi and Babo Bhai, Col Qaiser maintained.