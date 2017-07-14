Nisar's outburst at cabinet meeting invites ire of embattled Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan invited ire of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif when he told his boss that only a miracle could save him, in an obvious reference to the situation that has arisen after the Joint Investigation Team to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to the inside story of the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day to review the political situation,, the Chaudhry from Chakri expressed his reservations over the way the ruling party handled the situation.

The embattled prime minister didn’t approve of Nisar’s nonchalant attitude and told him that he could have expressed his views in a private meeting.

According to Geo News, the minister said he was a man who would speak his mind instead of holding back. The minister recalled that he was affiliated with Sharif since 1985 and still stands by him.

He was of the view that the legal team of the government mishandled the situation, and also criticised the speeches that the government’s representatives had been making during the proceedings of the Joint Investigation Team.

The minister said the government should find a middle ground and must avoid confrontation with state institutions. He said there was nothing he could do for the prime minister but pray.

The channel reported that Nisar Ali Khan left before the meeting was concluded.

During the meeting, the Premier reiterated his resolve not to step down from office , saying he would continue to fight for the people of Pakistan “till the end”.

Nawaz Sharif said he had done nothing wrong and his conscience was clear.