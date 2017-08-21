No differences between Nisar and Pervaiz Rasheed: Saad

LAHORE: Addressing media in Lahore, shortly after Nisar’s presser at Punjab House, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that there were no differences between Ch Nisar and Pervaiz Rasheed.

To a question, the minister replied that former interior minister did not create any hype in his press conference, adding that it was primarily about the ministry’s performance under him.

While denying the reports about Nawaz’s travel to abroad, Saad said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not going anywhere and news about his traveling to abroad was baseless.

Talking to media at Jati Umra Raiwind on Sunday, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif is fine and having sound health so he has no plan to go abroad.

Replying to a question the minister said, “justice was not done with us, we have reservations regarding NAB, our lawyers are reviewing the matter and we will soon announce our strategy in this connection,”

While expressing his concerns about NA-120 by-polls, Saad said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had snatched political right of campaign in NA-120 for which the party would go to the court against the decision, adding that Federal Minister for Trade Pervaiz Malik had been made incharge of political campaign in the constituency.

Saad criticized PTI’s KPK government saying that dengue is a chronic issue and even The Sri Lanka had admitted the expertise of the doctors of Punjab in overcoming the dengue in the province.

He asked KPK Chief Minister Pervaiz Khatak not to do politics on dengue issue and extend cooperation to the Punjab’s doctors team to save the lives of citizens.