No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report

PESHAWAR: The Joint Investigation Team, probing the murder of Mashal Khan, student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, has finalized its report in which it has concluded that Mashal was killed with a proper planning.

The 13-member JIT team, in its report, has made startling revelations regarding the killing of Mashal Khan. The report says a particular group incited mob against Mashal over false charges of blasphemy.

The investigating team has found no evidence against Mashal for blasphemy against religion or Prophet Hazrat Muhamamd (Peace Be Upon Him). It said propaganda about blasphemy was launched against Mashal with a proper planning as a particular political group was scared of his activities.

Mashal used to speak openly about irregularities in the varsity, the report said.

[Even] the president of Pakhtunk Students Federation, the student wing of Awami National Party, and an employee of the university wanted to rusticate Mashal a month before he was killed.”

The report has revealed that the most of the people at the university, from the registrar to security officer, were hired on the basis of nepotism and not merit. “They even have criminal records and should be investigated,” the report read. “This has disrupted the environment of the university.”