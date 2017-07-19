No letup in Indian ceasefire violation as two more civilians martyred along LoC

ISLAMABAD: No letup in ceasefire violation from India on LoC as Indian troops’ unprovoked shelling martyred two more civilians and six others injured in two different sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday.

According to details, Indian troops violated ceasefire in the Samahni sector of Bhimber district and the Nakyal sector of Kotli district, where their unprovoked firing left two civilians dead and six others wounded, said FO.

Indian belligerence along the LoC is going unnoticed, as its troops target the civilian populations with both small and big weapons along the dividing line.

Meanwhile, Foreign office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said “India wants to suppress voice of Kashmiris by committing human right violations in Occupied Kashmir”.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Kashmiri people should be given their right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions.

On Monday, the Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India established hotline contact a day after four Pakistan troops were martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control.

Pakistani DGMO strongly protested with Indian commander over the martyrdom of four soldiers.

He asserted, “Pakistan Army reserves the right to respond any Indian aggression”, sources said. The commander asked Indian counterpart to stop violating ceasefire agreement.