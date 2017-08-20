No possibility of reconciliation with PML-N, reiterates Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated there was no possibility of reconciliation with the PML-N.

Rejecting rumours of reconciliation, he said that the door of understanding with the PML-N had already closed since long.

During a meeting with senior party leader Faisal Saleh Hayat, Zardari said that the PPP would follow its ideology under a political strategy.

The PPP would actively contest the Lahore’s by-poll on NA-120, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Peoples’ Party supremo Asif Zardari had said the PPP would not participate in any ‘grand national dialogue’ — the idea floated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif earlier this month.