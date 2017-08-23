ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday rejected the allegations of US president Donald Trump saying There is no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan, adding that armed forces of the country had dismantled all nurseries of terrorists.

While lauding the role of Pakistan Army, the minister said Pak forces bravely fought the terrorists and rendered sacrifices to eradicate the terrorism from the country, adding that through its operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad brave forces of Pakistan rooted out terrorism from the country.

Khurram emphasized the need of a comprehensive dialogue with the United States and said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif would soon visit Washington in this regard. he further said that Pakistan is in favor of a peaceful Afghanistan and ready for playing a role for it.

Replying to a question, he said the United States (US) had used all tactics in Afghanistan to cover up its failure. He said US aid has been continuously decreased for last eight years.

He said the border with Afghanistan is being fenced to bar the terrorists entering Pakistan, adding that Pakistan will not allow its territory to use against any country.