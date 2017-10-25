No terrorist safe heavens exist in ountry, Pakistan tells US

ISLAMABAD: Speaking at Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan has made it clear on visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that no terrorist safe havens exist on Pakistani soil.

Kh Asif said that it was decided by the Pakistani side that civil-military leadership should meet the visiting US official jointly to give a message that all are united to present a detailed narrative about its stance on the country’s war against terrorism.

Tillerson arrived on a one-day visit to Pakistan today (Tuesday), after he earlier met with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a surprise visit to the country on Monday.

Responding to a question about the conditions put forward by the US for Pakistan today, Kh Asif said that Tillerson emphasised on the need for Pakistan to deal with the Haqqani Network and terrorists’ safe havens on its soil.

He added that Pakistan has made it clear on visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that no terrorist safe havens exist on Pakistani soil.

He insisted that even if Pakistan were to be blamed, it could not be involved in any of the deep-rooted issues that exist in its neighbouring country.

When Asif was asked that who is responsible for all the issues that exist in Afghan territory, He said: “Where are the coalition forces when a truck [full of explosives] successfully reaches its target in the heart of the country and blows up?”

“Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies have taken action, we have yielded results and will continue to do so but not for Afghan or American interest,” he said. “Our fight against terrorism is our own and the results we yield are our win.”

To a question about US allegations of housing terrorists on Pakistan, Asif said that the country’s leadership thinks that sending Afghan refugees back is a plausible solution to the security situation in the region.

“We asked them [US] to send the refugees back and then hold us accountable if any security lapses occur,” the foreign minister said, adding that Pakistan is already actively engaged in border management and fencing.