Numbers game: PML-N in comfortable position for grabbing PM slot

ISLAMABAD: Enjoying the support of 213 members of National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and allies were in comfortable position for grabbing Prime Minister’s slot.

PML-N has 188 MNAs in the National Assembly.

According to party position appearing on National Assembly’s website, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has 47 MNAs, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members.

Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) enjoys the support of 24 members.

Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has 13 MNAs, Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) 5, Jamat-i-Islami 4, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People Party (NPP) 2, Pakistan Muslim League 2, Awami National Party 02, while Balochistan National Party (BNP), Quomi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PMl-Z), National Party (NP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhori Ittehad Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) are enjoying the support of one MNA each.

There are eight independent members in the assembly.

Nomination papers:

Shahid Khaqan of PML-N and Sheikh Rashid on behalf of PTI obtained the nomination papers, while Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah also obtained six nomination papers from the Office of the Secretary National Assembly today.