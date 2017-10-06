OIC raises voice over Indian HR violation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has raised voice over Indian violation of fundamental human rights of the people of held Kashmir in a report released by independent permanent human rights commission of the Organization.

As per details, The concerns about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were expressed in a report released by independent permanent human rights commission of OIC after the recent visit of its fact-finding delegation to assess the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The report said people in Occupied Kashmir have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including the right to life, right to freedom of opinion and expression, freedom of religion, and freedoms of peaceful assembly and association.

The commission said reports of widespread use of torture of women at the hands of Indian forces are particularly condemnable.

It contends that the Kashmir dispute is not merely a question over territorial jurisdiction between India and Pakistan but it concerns about the future of millions of people who wish to exercise their inherent and inalienable right to self-determination.

The commission urged the United Nations to protect and promote the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir enabling them to exercise their right to self-determination.

It urged the world body to impress upon India to put an end to the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and facilitate holding of an independent investigation into all human rights violations.