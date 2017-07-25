Oil supply crisis may deepen as talks fails between govt, APOTA

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Talks between the government and the Pakistan Oil Tankers Association (APOTA) have failed on Tuesday.

APOTA Chairman Yousuf Shahwani, President Babar Ismail, OGRA Chairman Uzma Adil, DG Oil Abdul Jabbar Memon and others attended the meeting.

Terming the Ogra policy as erroneous, Yousuf Shahwani refused to accept laws of the regulatory authority.

He said that the Ogra officials had suddenly awakened up and demanded enhancing number of axils from two to three of oil tankers. He said two-axle tankers had been used for the transportation of 40,000 litres of petrol.

We don’t accept the Ogra’s demand of enhancing axils, he said.

He said the strike would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

Motorway Police had been issuing challans to our vehicles without any violation. He urged the authorities concerned to restore the old system.

Later, speaking to the media, Ogra spokesman Imran Ghaznavi invited the oil tanker owners to talks.

He said no one would be allowed to blackmail the authorities.

We suspect that oil marketing companies were behind the strike, the spokesman said.

Ghazanvi appealed to the APOTA not to play with the lives of masses.