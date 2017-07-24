Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike

KARACHI: All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association (APOTA) has announced countrywide strike for indefinite period from today (Monday) against the safety rules issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and fines by Motorway Police.

According to APOTA Chairperson Yousaf Shahwani said the association will also protest against the fines being levied by the Motorway police. “The regulatory body and the Motorway police are being unfair,” he said.

Shahwani said the owners of oil tankers pay advance tax for three months to the government, but it was not giving them any relief. “They’re instead exploiting us.”

He added the Motorway police was bent on levying penalties, while the patrolling police was harassing the oil tanker owners in Punjab. And in Sindh, he added, the excise police was extorting them.

The chairman claimed there had been no meeting among the officials of OGRA, oil marketing companies and oil tankers owners association ever since the petroleum ministry handed over the matters of oil tankers to OGRA.“Whatever decisions are implemented were taken behind closed doors.”

The association members have decided to not supply oil to fuel stations in protest for an indefinite period, until their demands are met.

OGRA decided to implement the safety rules after the dreadful incident in Ahmedpur East, which claimed lives of over 200 people.