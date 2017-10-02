One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: One civilian was martyred and four others sustained injuries in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri sector targeting the civil population.

One civilian identified as M Din embraced Shahadat while four others were injured, the DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Facebook post.

Pakistan army effectively engaged Indian posts targeting civil population. Reports of two Indian posts destroyed, the statement added.

