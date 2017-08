ISLAMABAD: The Operation Khyber-4 that was launched on July 15 has been completed to day, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations says on Monday.

Sharing of details of the operation with the media here, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said the ground targets had been achieved in Rajgal and Shawal areas.

The DG ISPR said that 253 kilometers of land had been cleared from terrorists in the Khyber 4 Operation, in which one outlaw was arrested, 31 sustained injuries while four blew themselves.