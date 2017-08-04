Operation Khyber-4 progressing with major achievement: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said Operation Khyber–IV is progressing as planned and security forces are effectively flushing out militants and blocking their crossing points on borders with Afghanistan.

Security forces successfully dismantled terrorist hideouts in Rajgal valley and cleared major rout used by militants for entry and exit to carry out sabotage activities in bordering area with Afghanistan, ISPR statement said.

According to Pak army’s media wing, a major terror attempt of sabotaging independence day celebrations was foiled by FC troops as they timely conducted an intelligence based operation and destroyed various hideouts of terrorists in Kuchmina and Zob, Balochistan.

FC troops arrested militants, facilitators and recovered cache of IEDs, arms and ammunition in Zob. Security forces getting major achievement under operation Rad-ul-Fassad, which was launched across the country to wipe out the terrorists.