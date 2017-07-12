Opposition parties demand PM's resignation

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition parties seem to be on the same page to draft combine strategy to mount pressure on PM Nawaz for his resignation in light of Panama Joint Investigation teams’ (JIT) report which was submitted to Apex Court, revealing glaring discrepancies in Sharif family assets and means of sources, Geo News reported.

While chairing the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee in the National Assembly on Tuesday, opposition leader Khursheed Shah said that Nawaz Sharif must quit Prime Minister’s slot following the JIT’s report for the sack of democracy.

In this connection, The Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Shah Mehmood Quereshi held a meeting with opposition leader and later he contacted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq, PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema separately via telephone to discuss the details and charges leveled against PM Nawaz in Panama JIT report, which was submitted to SC on Monday.

PPP chairman Bilawal said PM has lost his credibility and urged Nawaz Sharif to resign immediately.

The Opposition parties including PPP, PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM Pakistan, PSP, PML-Q, are demanding instant resignation of PM Nawaz Sharif and for requisition to summon National Assembly session.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation and called its important meeting on July 14 in this connection.