PAF Hercules becomes star attraction at ?Royal Air Tattoo Show 2017?

ISLAMABAD: Artistically painted, PAF C-130 aircraft became the star of the show on the second day of Royal International Air Show-2017 being held at Royal Air Force Base, Fairford (UK), a statement said on Sunday.

Thousands of visitors from all across the world are taking keen interest in the beautifully painted aircraft, conveying the message of peace through its paintings and images, it added.

Various documentaries and promos on the PAF as well as the diverse culture and rich heritage of Pakistan were also shown to the visitors. These documentaries were keenly watched and appreciated by the people of all ages particularly children.

Reputed air forces of the world are showcasing their aircraft in the mega event.