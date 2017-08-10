PAF war hero Air Marshal (R) Inamul Haq dies at 90

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) war hero Air Marshal (retd) Inamul Haq Khan died here on Thursday after prolonged ailment.

A spokesman for the PAF said that Haq was a hero of 1965 and 1971 wars with India.

Inamul Haq Khan, 90, was ailing for quite some time, he added.

Meanwhile, PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman expressed grief over the demise of Air Marshal (retd) Inamul Haq Khan.

Born in Patiala, India, in May 1927, Haq got commission in 5th GDP course of the Royal Pakistan Air Force in 1947, the spokesman said in a statement.

He was inducted in the Royal Pakistan Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1949.

Haq was conferred with Hilal-e-Jurrat in recognition of his services in the 1971 war. He was also bestowed with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

His funeral prayers will be held at PAF Base Noor Khan on August 11 with complete military honour.