Pak Air Chief calls Nawaz, enquirers after Kulsoom Nawaz's health

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail AMAN, Chief of Air Staff, called former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to enquired after the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, a spokesman for the Air Force said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman the Air Chief expressed his best wishes and also prayed for her quick recovery of the former first lady who has been diagnosed with cancer in London.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, has contracted “a kind of blood cancer” and she has been referred to cancer specialists.

Geo News had reported on Tuesday that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with throat cancer but a medical source, aware about Brgum Kulsoom Nawaz’s health situation, has informed this scribe that she has contracted “a kind of blood cancer”.

The source said that her treatment includes chemotherapy. He said that further tests and investigation is to be carried out “for devising the treatment, its intensity and frequency of the chemo”.

The News has learnt that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been referred by her doctors to cancer specialists for onward treatment.

When asked about the nature of the cancer, the source informed that doctors have told Begum Kulsoom Nawaz that her “initial tests” suggest that her cancer is curable.

But the medical source told this reporter that a lot will depend on “how well Begum Kusloom Nawaz reacts to chemotherapy”.

He added: “It will be determined after her first chemo.”