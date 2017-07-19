Pak army kills five Indian soldiers in tit-for- tat move

RAWALPINDI: A soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom and seven people including two soldiers and five civilians were injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, India forces targeted Pakistan Army posts, and civilians in in Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani Sectors.

“Pakistan Army aggressively responded on Indian posts. Response destroyed Indian posts firing on Pakistani posts and civilians. 5 Indian soldiers killed many injured. Indian guns silent due to effective engagement,” the ISPR said.

“Unprovoked cease fire violations shall always be responded strongly, aggressive and effectively by Pakistan Army” DG ISPR added.