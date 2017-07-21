Pak Army kills three Indian soldiers in befitting response to CFV: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a befitting response to ceasefire violation by Indian security forces along the Line of Control, Pak Army killed three Indian soldiers and destroyed checkposts at the Lipa Sector on Friday.

An ISPR statement said that three Indian soldiers were killed and as many checkposts were destroyed.

Earlier, Indian security forces violating ceasefire violation targeted civilian population at the Lipa Sector along the Line of Control, martyring a boy and injuring four others, the statement added.

The civilians were targeted by Indian forces when they were getting prepare for the Juma prayers in Ghee Kot and villages in Mundal area along the LoC, it added.

“Pakistan Army stands by its innocent civil population and would continue to respond befittingly,” said ISPR.

On Thursday, local commanders of the Pakistani and Indian armies made hotline contact in which Pakistan rejected the baseless and unfounded Indian allegation of targeting civilian population along the Line of Control.

The meeting of the director generals military operations (DGMO) was held at the request of Indian army.

The Indian army alleged that Pakistani forces had targeted civilian population along the LoC. The Pak Army rejected the allegation, terming it baseless and unfunded.

The Pakistani officials told their Indian counterparts that Pak Army considers targeting the civilian population as unethical as it is highly professional force.