Pak Army rejects Indian allegation of targeting ?civilians? along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Local commanders of the Pakistani and Indian armies made hotline contact on Thursday in which Pakistan rejected the baseless and unfounded Indian allegation of targeting civilian population along the Line of Control.

According to an ISPR statement, the meeting of the director generals military operations (DGMO) was held at the request of Indian army.

The Indian army alleged that Pakistani forces had targeted civilian population along the LoC. The Pak Army rejected the allegation, terming it baseless and unfunded, the statement added.

Pak Army considers targeting the civilian population as unethical as it is highly professional force, the Pakistani officials told their Indian counterparts.