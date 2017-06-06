Pak Army takes exception to accusations, threats after Kabul attacks

RAWALPINDI: Taking an exception to unwarranted accusations and threats against Pakistan in the aftermath of Kabul blast, Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday urged Kabul to look inward and identify the real issues instead of blaming Islamabad, the military said in a statement.

The country’s top commanders met at a Special Corps Commanders Conference that reviewed regional environment in the backdrop of a recent terrorist attack in Afghan capital that killed over 100 people last week, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and security forces on loss precious loves, the Corps Commanders vowed to support and cooperation with Afghanistan in fight against terrorism and militancy.

The forum also concluded that instead of blaming Pakistan, Afghanistan needs to look inward and identify the real issues.

“While reaffirming continued support to regional peace and stability, the forum reiterated Pak Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all types of threat.