Pak Army?s national song 'Ae Watan Tera Bhala Ho' receives overwhelming response

By
admin
-
0
15

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public (ISPR) released special ‘milli naghma’ on the occasion of the 70th Independence Day.

The Naghma ‘Ae Watan Tera Bhala Ho’ depicts the alertness of Pakistan’s forces to safeguard country’s frontiers as well shows deep love of the people for the motherland.

The song is being received by the people warmly, which truly reflects the essence of national unity showing all the forces defending the motherland in extreme circumstances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here