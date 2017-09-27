Pak-China joint air exercise ?Shaheen-VI? concludes

ISLAMABAD: The joint international air exercise “Shaheen-VI” conducted between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) culminated at Korla Air Base, China.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Lt Gen Zhan Shunhou, Air Commander of Western Theater Command, PLAAF was also present at the occasion.

A PAF delegation also witnessed the exercise on the last day and participated in the closing ceremony along with high ranking Chinese officials.

In the three weeks duration Air Exercise, PAF and PLAAF contingents participated with modern fighter Jets and support elements.

During the exercise, AVM Paracha also flew a mission in a J-11 fighter aircraft of People’s Liberation Army Air Force. This exercise would further strengthen the working relationship between both the Air Forces.

The PAF regularly undertakes similar operational exercises both inland and abroad to remain abreast of the modern air warfare mechanics and share experiences among air and ground crew.