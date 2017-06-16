Pak-China study centre inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Friday inaugurated Pak-China study center along with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong.

Addressing the ceremony he said China is Pakistan’s close and iron friend and the multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further strengthened relations between the two countries over the last four years.

He said the mega project will improve connectivity amongst peoples in the region.

Sartaj Aziz pointed out China is second biggest economy in the world. He said both Islamabad and Beijing can make forward movement by taking advantage of each other’s experiences.

In his remarks, the Chinese ambassador said the establishment of the study center will help peoples of the two countries better understand each other’s policies.

The adviser said that think tanks in Pakistan must be linked with their counterparts in China to enhance people to people cooperation and exchange of knowledge.

He said that China’s rise is creating an atmosphere of harmonious prosperity and “we are fortunate to be at the centre of this wave of economic connectivity”.

He said there is still room for closer cooperation and exchange of ideas which will lead to common development.