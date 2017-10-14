Pak delegation attends annual meetings at World Bank/IMF

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s high-level delegation participate in the 98th ministerial meeting of G-24 in Washington, held various bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual meetings.

The delegation, comprised of Finance Secretary Shahid Mahmood, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Arif Ahmed Khan, held meetings with Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing DirectorIMF, Michael Kaplan, Deputy Assistant Secretary US Department of Treasury, Gilbert Houngbo, President International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) and also attended a number of other events, says a press release issued from Washington.

The members of the delegation discussed the current economic situation in Pakistan with their counterparts. They drew their attention to positive economic developments taking place in the country, particularly ‘highest growth rate’ achieved by Pakistan during the last ten years along with contained inflation, and to the challenges on the external front.

They expressed the hope that the ongoing CPEC projects, improved security situation and growth in private sector will lead to a sustained and inclusive higher growth trajectory for Pakistan in the coming years.