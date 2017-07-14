Pak forces foil cross-border terrorist attack in Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed two suicide bombers as they repulsed terrorist attack on a border post in Khyber Agency, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, the military’s media wing, here Friday, the terrorists including two suicide bombers from across the border attempted fire raid and targeted Misthara post, 2 kilometers North West of Jarobi on Pak-Afg Border .

The Pakistan security forces killed both suicide bombers, it said and added that two soldiers got injured in exchange of fire with terrorists.