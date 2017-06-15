Pak rickshaws being exported to Japan

ISLAMABAD: Japan exports cars to Pakistan but now a Pakistani company has started exporting its three wheeler rickshaws to Japan.

A local Pakistani company Sazgar Engineering, a private manufacturer of 4-Stroke CNG Auto Rickshaws and Automotive has been exporting its famous rickshaws to the Japanese markets.

Despite a strong industrial base and a thriving automobile industry, Japan imports Pakistani traditional rickshaws as its citizens use them for fun and leisure purposes.

According to the Sazgar Engineering sales head Ismail, Pakistan’s traditional, colourful truck and vehicle art is famous worldwide. The locally manufactured rickshaws are famous in Japan for similar appeal.

He said that Japanese are extremely careful with road safety. So apparently these rickshaws do comply with their standards. “That is why it is road legal, and can go on highways,” he added.