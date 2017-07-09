Pakistan again summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday again summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Islamabad, JP Singh over continuous ceasefire violation at Line of Control by Indian troops.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned JP Singh twice in two days over Indian troops’ continuous violation at LoC) and the FO also recorded a protest over the martyrdom of three civilians in cross-LoC firing by Indian forces.

FO South Asia Director General Dr Faisal presented charge-sheet to the deputy high commissioner.

Five civilians, of them four women were martyred and 13 others sustained severe bullet injuries in unprovoked firing and shelling by Indian troops at Abbaspur, Nakiyal, Chirikot and Satwal sectors along Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday.

The Indian diplomat was summoned after the incident and Islamabad recorded strong protest.