Pakistan ahead in defence technology, admits Indian vice army chief

NEW DEHLI: A top Indian army general on Tuesday said Pakistan has a better military industrial base and exports more defence equipment than India, The Indian Express reported.

The report added: “Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), said the ordnance factories have not been able to keep pace with changing technology while there is no competition whatsoever and it is an unsuccessful method of supporting our defence requirements”.

“I would even go to the extent of saying that Pakistan probably has a better industrial base, as far as defence production is concerned, than our country. In fact they export defence equipment abroad, definitely more than what we are doing,” the newspaper quoted the general as saying.

“There is little or no research and development. They do not even have the capability of absorbing the industry through transfer of technology, and in some cases they have even failed to assemble products that have been imported from abroad,” Lt. Gen. Chand said.

“It is very hard to see ordnance factories changing in the present state. Overall it has become an unsuccessful method of supporting our defence requirements,” he said.

He cautioned that in an event of a war, army has to look abroad for its sustenance, he said.