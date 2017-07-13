Pakistan Air Force aircraft arrives in UK to participate in Royal Air Tattoo Show

A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying the message of PEACE painted on its giant tail arrived at Royal Air Force Base, Fairford (UK) on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Air Force, the No 21 squadron Hercules would be vying for the coveted Concours D’ Elegance trophy at the Royal International Air Tattoo Show-2017 which will be opening for the general public from 14 July till 17 July.

This year theme of the Airshow is 21st Century Partnerships. The PAF contingent comprising air and ground crew will be participating in the various competitions and events organized at this mega event.

PAF C-130 had also won the prestigious trophy last year, when it was adjudged the best aircraft of the show.

Reputed to be one of the biggest military air show in the world, Royal International Air Tattoo Show features modern military and classic aircraft from the reputed air forces of the world.

Various Air Forces, aircraft operators, aerospace and technology companies as well as organizations are also participating in this mega show.