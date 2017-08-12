Pakistan Air Force arranges impressive air show to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The skies of Islamabad were filled with the rainbow colours emanating from the roaring jets when they were rehearsing the breathtaking maneuvers on a bright sunny day.

Although it was a full dress rehearsal, yet the venue was filled with people to witness this jaw dropping aerial display.

The rehearsal was carried out in connection with the preparations for the largest ever Air Show by PAF in the history of Pakistan to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan.

The Air Show would be held in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9, Islamabad and Sea View, Karachi on 14 August, 2017.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk” the famous Turkish aerobatic team of Turkish Air Force and the internationally acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF aircraft has added colours to this mega event.

Besides the two teams from brotherly countries, and Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder is also performing in the much awaited airshow.

Another salient feature of the show is the Tri-Services free fall display of Special Services personnel.