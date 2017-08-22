Pakistan Air Force names medical college after Dr Ruth Pfau

The Pakistan Air Force on Tuesday renamed an under construction medical college after German-born Catholic nun Ruth Pfau who devoted her life to eradicating leprosy in the country.

“On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman the under construction Fizaia Medical College Faisal, Karaachi, has been attributed to late Doctor Ruth Pfau,” said a spokesman for the PAF.

“Late Doctor Ruth Pfau’s selfless services for humanity will also be remembered. The passion of this great personality for sacrifices and humanitarian services would prove to be beacon of light for the students graduating from this school,” the spokesman quoted the air chief as saying.

Widely known as Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, Pfau died last week in Karachi at age 87. She was buried in her adopted homeland.