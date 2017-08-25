Pakistan and Bharat?s unconditional love

Ever since getting independence from the British colonizers 7 decades ago, relations between India and Pakistan have not come as a surprise. But the nations’ namesake pair of brothers have redefined the meaning of unconditional love.

These are two brothers –Bharat Singh and Pakistan Singh – are living in Malot area in Indian Punjab. Bharat Singh, 12 years old, and Pakistan Singh, 11 years old, were named by their father Gurmeet Singh. Nobody objected on Bharat Singh’s name but when Gurmeet Singh was blessed with another son in 2007, he named him Pakistan Singh.

Even though the birth of his second son brought glad tidings, there were many who raised objections about his name. Gurmeet Singh said, “Relatives and neighbors expressed disapproval but my decision did not change”.

Gurmeet Singh wanted to get his son enrolled in school by his real name, but the authorities deemed it impermissible so it had to be changed to Kirandeep Singh in his official documents. However, this name is restricted for use within the school only.

While talking to BBC Urdu, Pakistan Singh said “I am referred to as Kirandeep Singh in school but my friends call me by my real name — Pakistan Singh”.

The two brothers bond over childish mischief and often fight too but soon make amends. Pakistan Singh said, “When my mother beats Bharat Singh or someone from outside beats him, I save him”.

A few years back Gurmeet Singh opened a shop on the National Highway and named it ‘Pakistan-Bharat Woodworks’ after his sons.

Gurmeet Singh said that while this name was mocked and laughed at, they were also threatened because of it but this did not break his resolve. He said a few local politicians even pressurized him to take the board down, and explained that Bharat Singh is fine but the name Pakistan Singh should be changed.

While many raised objections over the names, there were also some who praised the attempt.

Since Gurmeet’s shop is on a highway, quite a few local travelers often stop by and ask the reason behind naming it as such.

Gurmeet Singh said at the time of the Partition, their ancestors came to India from Pakistan. Before Partition they used to live in a village called Ratti Tibbi in the Sheikhupura district of Pakistan.

According to him, after coming to India they lived in the Karnal district of Haryana and then moved to the city of Hansi in Haryana from where his family had to move out as well.

After anti-Sikh riots in 1984, their family came to Malot in Punjab. At that time, Gurmeet was around 12 years old.

Remembering old times, Gurmeet narrated “when I was younger in 1984, I was called a Sikh terrorist. I did not grasp the meaning of this term back then”. He said “honestly speaking, people have not accepted us fully. Our ancestors left everything back in Pakistan and came to Hindustan. Then we left everything in Haryana and came to Punjab. We have been wandering since the past 70 years”.

“Our ancestors desperately longed to see their village in Pakistan. They died taking these unfulfilled wishes to their graves”, he said.

Gurmeet planned on visiting Pakistan last year with his friends and wanted to tour the historical gurdwaras there but due to Notebandi the whole plan was spoiled.

When asked about tension within both countries, he said “according to the leaders the war is justified. But it is the common man who gets killed in it. The soldiers deployed on the borders are also recruited from poor families”.

Gurmeet Singh concluded by saying the main reason behind naming his sons Pakistan Singh and Bharat Singh is to promote peace and harmony between these rival nations.

