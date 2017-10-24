Pakistan armed forces contribution to UN Peacekeeping efforts

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Armed Forces, as contributor to UN Peace keeping efforts, join UN on its 72nd founding day.

Pakistan Armed Forces peacekeepers have a long and distinguished history of serving with the United Nations.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan support to UN Peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when Pakistan deployed its first ever contingent in United Nations’ Operation in Congo.

Pakistani Army Peace Keepers have participated in 43 UN Peacekeeping Missions including some of the most challenging ones. 153 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives including 23 Officers for global peace and stability under UN auspices.

As of today over 6000 officers and soldiers are performing their duties as part of UN peace keeping assignments.

Pakistan is one of the largest and most effective Troops Contributing Country consistently for years.

Professionalism and services of Pakistani peacekeepers have been widely acknowledged worldwide by world leaders and UN leadership.