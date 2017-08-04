Pakistan armed forces pay rich tribute to martyrs of police

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan, has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police force, Inter Services Public Relations said.

In a message on twitter on Police Shuhada (martyrs) Day, DG ISPR paid rich tribute to the police martyrs saying, “Salute to Suhadas of Police and their brave families from Pak Armed Forces.’

The spokesman also quoted Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who acknowledged the services of police force in the country.

DG ISPR quoted the Army Chief as saying, “Our sacrifices shall not go waste.”